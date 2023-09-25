Anker 320 Car Charger (24W II) $8 $13 Save $5 A compact charger that looks simple and sleek, offering two USB-A ports with up to 24W of charging power combined. Right now, for a limited time, you can snag this car charger for 35% off. $8 at Amazon

Anker's been making quality accessories for quite some time, and has earned a reputation with its affordable and reliable products. While you can spend a fortune on accessories to enhance the experience of your mobile products, that's not always necessary, especially if you can find great deals on them.

With that said, we've managed to locate a fantastic deal on this Anker 24W compact car charger that has two USB-A ports and provides plenty of power. For a limited time, you can save 35% off, dropping the price down to just $8.50. At that price, you can probably pick up a few just in case you have other cars in your fleet.

As far as what the charger offers, you're getting an extremely compact design that manages to sit pretty much flush when plugged in. In addition, the top plate is made from aluminum allow which provides durability when plugging in cables daily. When it comes to power, you're going to be able to charge up to 24W from the two ports combined, and you can feel secure thanks to Anker’s exclusive MultiProtect safety system.

If that wasn't enough, Anker also deliver 18-month warranty on this product, which means if anything happens within the manufacturer warranty, you can have it serviced. So if you've been looking for a compact car charger for your new iPhone or Android smartphones, this is going to be a great option. But if this isn't really what you're looking for, we also have other great car charger options as well.