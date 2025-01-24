Anker 25W USB-C Charger $10 $13 Save $3 This compact charger packs plenty of power, making it the perfect choice for short trips or long vacations. Right now, you can grab it for just $10. $10 at Amazon $10 at Anker

Sometimes, it can be a hassle to carry around a charger. For this reason, it's important to choose one that's going to fit your lifestyle. So, if you're someone that travels alot, it's going to be a good idea to have one that packs up small, doesn't weight a lot, and can supply plenty of power to all your devices.

Related Best portable chargers and power banks Want to buy a portable charger but don't know which one to pick? Here are the best options out there.

With that said, we think this Anker charger is the way to go. Not only is it compact and lightweight, but it also provides tons of power, up to 25W. Best of all, it doesn't cost all that much, thanks to a recent discount that knocks it down to just $10. So get this deal from Amazon and Anker while you can.

What's great about this Anker charger?

Anker makes a lot of different charging accessories, but this one has to be one of the smallest. While it does only have one USB-C port, as stated before, it can charge up to 25W.

For the most part, you'll be able to charge most devices you own, so long as it uses a USB port to charge. While charging smartphones and smaller accessories are a give, this charger can also be used with larger devices as well.

That means you'll be able to confidently charge tablets and even some laptops as well. When it comes to the latter, you'll want to check the specifications of your model to make sure that this charger is going to be enough.

The good news is that customers buying this charger from Amazon are happy, with an average rating of 4.8 stars from hundreds of customers. And just in case you're worried about its build quality, Anker provides an 18-month warranty that will cover any defects.

But for $10, you really can't go wrong here, unless you're looking for a charger that has more ports and power. Luckily, if that's the direction you want to go, we also have some great charger recommendations as well.