The Anker Prime Power Bank delivers impressive performance thanks to its 250W output and 27,650mAh capacity.

Power banks and portable chargers are a great way to keep your devices topped out when you can't make it to an outlet. Although smartphones and tablets have become even more demanding with their power needs, companies like Anker have kept up with that demand, delivering fantastic charging solutions to keep devices juiced up all day.

With that said, if you're looking to buy the absolute best power bank on the market right now, you can't go wrong with Anker's 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank that offers impressive charging speeds up to 250W. While it normally retails for $179.99, we've uncovered this great deal that knocks 15% off, bringing the price down to $152.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank?

This is the power bank you want to buy if you're looking for impressive charging speeds and great battery capacity. While there are many power banks with larger capacities, they won't be a great option if you're looking to travel, as airlines limit the battery capacity to a maximum of 100Wh. With that said, you can now understand Anker's choice of capping its power bank to 27,650mAh, which comes in at 99.54Wh, just under the previously mentioned limit.

Not only does this power bank have impressive capacity, but it also has lightning-quick charging speeds as well, with support for up to 250W. The power bank supports PD 3.1 technology, which means you're going to be able to easily charge your smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, this device is perfect for laptops as well, with Anker claiming that it can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just under 30 minutes.

Anker's thought of everything, even giving it the power to recharge quickly as well, with charging speeds reaching up to 170W, meaning that you'll be able to top up the 27,650mAh battery in under 40 minutes. When it comes to ports, you're getting two USB-C and one USB-A port. What also sets this apart from other power banks is the display that gives you critical information like charging speed and capacity at a glance.

If you want to keep track of the power bank, Anker also offers an app which can be used to locate the battery with sound alerts, and check the stats of the battery. It comes with a USB-C cable, travel pouch, and a "worry-free 24-month warranty." If all of this sounds like the ideal power bank for you, grab it at its discounted price while you can.