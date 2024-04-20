Anker 335 Wireless Charger $17 $26 Save $9 Charge your smartphone, earbuds, and watch simultaneously with Anker's 335 foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. It's compact enough to take with you on trips and can also be had at a great price of just $16.99 for a limited time. $17 at Amazon

Charging is an essential part of owning a smartphone, and if you have other accessories like earbuds or a smartwatch, then you know how tedious it can sometimes be to get everything charged all at once. That's why having a dedicated charger like this Anker 335 power station can be a lifesaver, especially at its newly discounted price that drops it down to just $16.99.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

For a limited time, you can score this 3-in-1 charging station that's now 35% off for a limited time. Not only can you charge your smartphone, but you can also charge your wireless earbuds, and if you have an Apple Watch, you can pop that on the charger too.

What's great about the Anker 335 charging station?

Close

This is going to be one of the best ways to keep all your devices charged that won't cost an arm and a leg. We've seen charging stations like this that cost an arm and a leg, but this model keeps things affordable and, best of all, it's compact, so you can take it with you while you're on the go. While it's meant to charge Apple devices, you can easily pop an Android smartphone or other earbuds on to the device and have it charge.

The only part of the charging station that's going to be limited is the area that's meant to charge Apple Watches, as this requires users to use their existing Apple Watch chargers in order to get it working. Of course, if you think that your existing wireless charger can fit into the same slot, then it might be worth a try, but there are no guarantees here. While you can use your own adapter, this charging station bundle throws in an 18W adapter.

Another great perk of this charging station is that the area for smartphones is adjustable, making it ideal for watching movies or taking video calls. So if all of this sounds like something you need, grab it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.