There are plenty of things that the best smartphones can do well in 2024, but all-day battery life can still be hit or miss. Power users and casual users alike frequently find themselves in situations where they need to recharge to get through the day. That's why I carry a USB-C cable, a wall charger, and a power bank with me whenever possible. However, with batteries shrinking and companies thinking creatively, one charging accessory might be able to replace those three separate ones. I've been using the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank for over a week, and it has the potential to do just that. It sports a 5,000 mAh capacity, collapsible wall prongs, a built-in USB-C cable, and another USB-C port.

Products that try to do too much sometimes lose sight of the basics, but that isn't the case with the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank. The capacity is a bit lower than I'd prefer, and it doesn't support wireless charging; however, those are the two main compromises that come with this great power bank. Overall, the 3-in-1 Power Bank is a worthy addition to your charging ecosystem for $40. I'm still not ready to completely leave my other chargers and power banks behind, though.

About this review: I tested an Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank purchased by XDA. Anker had no input in this review, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank Versatile charger Streamlining your mobile charging workflow 8 / 10 Anker's 3-in-1 Power Bank features a 5,000 mAh capacity, integrated wall prongs, and a built-in USB-C cable. There's also a small display that can show the exact percentage of battery remaining. Overall, this accessory aims to replace at least two or three items in your everyday carry, making it appealing for people who want to travel lightly. However, it won't be the perfect solution for everyone due to its low capacity and clunky inbuilt cable. Pros Checks all the boxes with a power bank, cable, and wall prongs included

Has a USB-C port for when you need to use a longer or specialized cable

5,000 mAh battery is enough to get your through in a pinch Cons No wireless charging or MagSafe support

Integrated USB-C cable feels clunky and might wear down over time

5,000 mAh capacity is best used for dire situations rather than fully-charging devices $40 at Amazon $40 at Anker

Pricing and availability

Anker's new 3-in-1 Power Bank costs $40 and can be purchased from the company's own website, as well as third-party retailers like Amazon. It comes in either black or white colorways, and features an inbuilt USB-C cable on both versions. This power bank has one USB-C port, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 30W rating, but there are other models offered by Anker with greater capacity, speeds, and port options. However, this review will only cover the 30W version that I tested.

Specs

Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank Battery Capacity 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Weight 0.44 lb. Dimensions 3.25 x 1.95 x 1.22 in. Battery Technology Lithium Polymer AC Charge Time ~2.8 hours USB Ports 1x USB-C Multicharge? Yes Screen Yes Flight safe Yes Charging speed 30W

What I like

It's small, while still including wall prongs and a USB-C cable

The Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank has a compact, rectangular design with rounded edges that make it feel good in the hand. It's 3.25 inches long and weighs about 198 grams, so it won't feel that much different from carrying a smartphone or another 5,000 mAh power bank. The majority of the chassis is made of matte plastic, with a side button that will start charging devices (if it doesn't happen automatically) and display the remaining charge. On the front, there's a glossy plastic finish with the Anker wordmark and the display.

Having wall prongs built into the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank meant that I could recharge it easily, and it was kept fully charged more often than my other portable chargers.

It's not the thinnest or smallest portable charger you'll find, but that's because of the 3-in-1 functionality. This power bank includes collapsible wall prongs that can be used to plug it directly into an outlet. Having wall prongs built into the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank meant that I could recharge it easily, and it was kept fully charged more often than my other portable chargers. There's also a USB-C port that can both accept and deliver power, so you have multiple ways to charge and recharge this accessory.

The last design quirk is the integrated USB-C cable, which creates a loop thanks to a piece of metal that holds it in place. This loop is designed to fit around your fingers, either while carrying it or charging your phone. It's useful having the USB-C cable connected to the power bank at all times, but the execution of this idea could've been better, and we'll explain more on that later.

This power bank has enough capacity to charge devices in a pinch

Close

This power bank is best suited for people who want a multipurpose charger and see the portable charger component as a bonus. While a 5,000 mAh capacity was more than enough to fully charge a smartphone a few years ago, that isn't the case anymore. It's definitely not enough to get tablets or laptops, which draw more power, up and running for a long time. That's not to say that the 3-in-1 Power Bank is without utility. There were a handful of times throughout my review that the Anker portable charger provided just enough juice to get me where I needed to go.

Convenience is the reason to buy the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank, because using the device is simple at every step of the way.

There were even times that I chose to grab the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank over more powerful options, like Ugreen's 145W Power Bank. The larger size of the Ugreen 145W Power Bank makes it difficult to hold, and I also need to grab cables and manage those as well. With the 3-in-1 Power Bank from Anker, I only had to carry one small portable charger. Thanks to the integrated USB-C cable, I didn't even have to rummage through my bag and find the right charging cable. Convenience is the reason to buy the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank, because using the device is simple at every step of the way. From charging the power bank, to taking it with you, to charging other devices — it's all a straightforward experience.

What I don't like

There may have been a better way to incorporate the USB-C cable

The only frustrating part of the experience using the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank was the integrated USB-C cable. There's no way to hide it or stow it away when you're not using it. Sure, it forms a loop that makes it easy to loop around your fingers or clip onto something with a carabiner. But I'm not convinced this is a use case good enough to warrant the clunky cable. I even noticed a very small nick on the built-in USB-C cable during my limited time reviewing the 3-in-1 Power Bank, so this may be a point of failure.

I even noticed a very small nick on the built-in USB-C cable during my limited time reviewing the 3-in-1 Power Bank, so this may be a point of failure.

This seems like a glaring flaw because it's one that has been solved before on many occasions. Power banks with inbuilt cables aren't new, and they usually have grooves that hide them when not in use. A similar concept is used by keychain cables, which are ultra-compact cords that can be added to a key ring without adding too much bulk. Personally, I would've preferred it if Anker had gone with a more minimal implementation of the USB-C cable. However, if you like the idea of a finger loop, the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank has it.

Should you buy the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank?

You should buy the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank if:

You want a compact, versatile power bank with a USB-C cable and wall prongs built-in

A capacity of 5,000 mAh is enough for your everyday needs

The devices you often use mostly charge via USB-C

You should NOT buy the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank if:

You'd rather have a larger power bank with a greater capacity

You need wireless charging, MagSafe, or Qi2 support

You have devices that still use USB-A, micro USB, or other ports

Anker's 3-in-1 Power Bank wants to replace a few things you need to carry on a daily basis with a single charging accessory. Wall prongs and a USB-C port make this accessory a solid power adapter on its own, and the integrated USB-C cable helps keep devices charged on the go. There are a few downsides, like the poor implementation of the cable, the lack of MagSafe, and the low battery capacity. However, those are some of the sacrifices you have to make when choosing a multi-use product like the Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank. At around $40, this is a great charger to add to your everyday carry, even if it doesn't outright replace more specialized accessories.