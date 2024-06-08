Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) $18 $24 Save $6 An excellent compact charger that's great for smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. Right now, this charger is down to its lowest price for a limited time. $18 at Amazon $18 at Anker

It's easy to go with what the manufacturer gives you when it comes to chargers. It's free, works as advertised, and you never really need to put any thought into whether there's something better out there. Of course, there's plenty better out there, and it's not all about size here, we're also talking about power. Imagine a charger that's small, lightweight, and can charge all your devices without breaking a sweat.

That's where the Anker 311 comes in, with its fantastic size and impressive charging speed that tops out at 45W. Not only is this charger great for the home and office, but it's also perfect when you're going on a trip too. Now, the best part is that it's on sale, coming in at its lowest price to date, with a discount that knocks 25% off, bringing it down to just $17.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 311?

So how does Anker make such a powerful and compact charger? Well, it's using newer Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that's more efficient when producing energy, which means you get smaller chargers with excellent power output. Of course, it's not all about power here, and you're also going to get some excellent safety enhancements as well.

As stated before, this charger is rated to charge up to 45W, which means it's great for smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, it can even be used with some laptops too. Of course, you'll want to make sure that you're using compatible USB cables that can support this charger's output. In addition to the above, you're also going to get a plug that folds in, making it convenient for travel.

And last but not least, this charger is backed by Anker's 18-month warranty just in case you have any issues that might pop up. With that said, this is a solid charger that's both powerful and compact, making it a great choice if you're looking for something new.