Power banks are a great way to keep devices charged up while on the go. There are a variety of different manufacturers, but Anker is one of the more well-known brands, offering a wide catalog of products that perform well and are also reliable. In fact, some of the best power banks are made by the company, so if you're looking to purchase one, it's definitely a good option. Currently, Anker is offering 40% off its 313 portable power bank, with its slim design and durable external shell. That means you can grab this 10,000mAh model for just $13 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 313 power bank?

So perhaps most important is that this power bank offers a 10000mAh battery, meaning it can charge pretty much any phone on the market at least two times. Of course, if your device has a smaller battery size, then you'll be able to pull a little more from the power bank. When it comes to charging options, you can use the USB-A or USB-C ports, and there's even a Micro USB port for charging too.

In addition to different charging options and its 10,000mAh battery, the power bank also offers Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology. This allows the power bank to understand what kinds of devices are plugged in and deliver up to 12W of charge when necessary. For smaller devices, the PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology can also trickle charge products in order to preserve their battery.

In addition, the company offers a lifetime warranty on its product and also provides a $25,000 connected equipment warranty just in case the product causes any type of failure. Overall, this is a fantastic deal on a power bank, and for just $13 is an absolute steal. Just be sure to pick one up while the deal lasts.