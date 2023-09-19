Anker 321 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 5K) $21 $30 Save $9 A portable power bank that offers plenty of power with its 5,000mAh capacity. Right now, this power bank is on sale dropping it down to a phenomenal price of $21. $21 at Amazon

This is the portable power bank you want to get if you're looking for big power in a compact and lightweight package. The Anker 321 MagGo Battery is svelte and can magnetically attach to the rear of compatible smartphones. Furthermore, it can be charged using USB-C, which is perfect if you're going to be purchasing a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro series phones.

Of course, you can also use this for Android devices as well, just be sure to pick up some MagSafe adapters first. While this power bank used to be priced at $30, it's now been dropped down to just $21 for a limited time. Just make sure to clip the coupon before you check out that knocks 15% off the current price.

What's great about Anker's 321 MagGo Battery?

The Anker 321 MagGo Battery is a great alternative to the pricier MagSafe Battery Pack by Apple that normally retails for $99. The 321 MagGo Battery is also considerably larger when it comes to capacity, with a battery bank that comes in at 5,000mAh when compared to Apple's 1460mAh battery.

Of course, in addition to excellent specifications, you're also going to get peace of mind when it comes to durability and safety. Anker has been creating smartphone accessories for years now and also has a great track record with its products. The 321 MagGo Battery continues this tradition with safety in mind with sensors on the inside that check the thermal temperatures of the battery.

Furthermore, the battery also comes with an 18-month warranty and excellent customer service just in case something does go wrong. Overall, this is a really good power bank and offers great value at its price. So if you've been looking to grab a power bank or two, this is going to be the one for you.