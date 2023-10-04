Source: Anker Anker 332 USB-C Hub $16 $35 Save $19 The Anker 332 is a 5-in-1 USB-C hub that gives you more USB ports and an HDMI port in a sleek, portable design. $16 at Amazon

USB-C hubs can be life changing if you're someone that relies on plugging lots of devices as part of your daily routine. While desktops tend to have ample ports available thanks to their sheer size, laptops and other portable devices are a bit more restricted, which makes having a USB-C hub a great option when working in your own space or on the road.

With that said, USB-C hubs can get pricey, with some even costing hundreds of dollars. Of course, if you're looking to just lightly expand the ports on your device, then this Anker 5-in 1 USB-C hub is going to be the one for you. Right now, you can score this device for 54% off retail, coming in at just $16 for a limited time. This is an absolute steal, and you don't want to miss out on this promotion.

The Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub comes with one USB-C port that supports PD charging up to 100W. In addition, it also has another USB-C port that can be used for data transfers up to 5Gbps. The hub also has two USB-A ports with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps and an HDMI port that can output at 4K at 30Hz. While this can be used with laptops, it can also be used with compatible smartphones and tablets.

Overall, this is an excellent USB-C hub that's not going to cost a lot of money. And since it's coming from Anker, you can rely on its quality. If interested, be sure to grab this USB-C hub while it's on sale. And be sure to clip the digital coupon to achieve maximum savings.