There are plenty of power banks on the market to choose from, but if you're looking for one that offers the most seamless charging experience, then the Anker 334 MagGo Battery is going to be the right one for you. The Anker 334 MagGo Battery is different from other power banks because it can magnetically attach to the back of compatible phones and charge them wirelessly.

While iPhone customers are the primary target for this power bank, Android phones can also take advantage of this product by utilizing a MagSafe ring adapter. If you're quick, you can grab this power bank at its lowest price ever, with a discount that knocks 21% off for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 334 MagGo Battery?

Now, not only is this power bank convenient to use, but it also packs quite a punch with its 10,000mAh battery. That means, you'll easily be able to charge any smartphone on the market to full, and have plenty of battery left over for additional charging sessions.

When it comes to charging speeds, you're looking at 7.5W, which isn't the fastest by any means, but it'll get the job done. Of course, you don't solely need to rely on wireless charging with this power bank, as the device also has a USB port that can be used to charge devices with a cable.

And with pass through charging, you can just plug in the power bank, and the phone will also receive a charge as well, making it simple and easy to keep all your devices topped up. Like with other Anker products, you're going to get an excellent warranty with this device, as it comes with 18 months of coverage should anything go wrong.

Overall, this is a fantastic option if you don't like being tethered to a power bank while you're on the go. Not only do you get a seamless charging experience, but it also comes in at a price that can't be ignored. You can save a lot with a discount that knocks 21% off, with the Anker 334 MagGo Battery falling to its lowest price ever.