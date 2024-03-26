Anker 335 Wireless Charger Charge your smartphone, earbuds, and watch simultaneously with Anker's 335 foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. It offers a peak output of 18W and is now 35% off in this limited-time deal. $26 at Amazon

While the default chargers that come with your phone, smartwatch, and other accessories are great, the pile of wires and wall adapters can be quite cumbersome if you are using a lot of different products at the same time. That's where a sleek and compact charging station like the Anker 335 can come in handy, featuring three wireless charging sections built to house your smartphone, earbuds, and smartwatch. And best of all, this charging station doesn't cost all that much, with special pricing for Amazon Prime members, coming in at 35% off, which brings the price down to just $16.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 335 charging station?

If you're looking for a good way to keep all your devices charged, then this Anker 335 charging station is going to be it. The station offers wireless charging for your phone, earbuds, and also a smartwatch. While the phone and earbuds charging sections will be universal with all devices out there, the smartwatch section is going to be exclusively made for Apple Watch. So if you're an Android smartwatch user, it might be better to go with a different model.

As far as the wireless charging stand for the phone, it can be adjusted as well, making it perfect for enjoying videos or holding video calls. As stated before, this charging station is ultra-compact, making it perfect if you want to take it with you on a trip. When it comes to charging speeds, you're looking at a maximum of 10W for Android phones, and 7.5W for the iPhone, and a maximum of 5W for earbuds. As an added perk, this charging station also comes packaged with an 18W charger, which means you'll have everything you'll need to stay charged.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with his all-in-one charging stand, and for its newly discounted price, it's an absolute steal. Just be sure you get it while it's on sale, because at this price, this deal won't last long.