Anker 347 Portable Power Bank $63.99 $99.99 Save $36 This high-capacity power bank from Anker holds up to 40,000 mAH. It can charge a MacBook 2.6 times, and an iPhone 13 7.5 times. $63.99 at Amazon

If the battery on your laptop that has a USB-C port is always running low, then a portable power bank can do you good. As long as the power bank you buy supports PD charging, you'll live life away from outlets and charge up your device anywhere you go using a USB-C cable.

Anker makes a lot of great portable chargers for these situations, and one with the highest capacity for charging laptops is now on sale. You can grab the Anker 347 Portable Charger for the low price of $63.99 instead of the usual $99.99. Amazon has specially marked this Cyber Monday sale as the lowest in 30 days.

The reason that this power bank is high capacity has a lot to do with the rating. This particular model has a 40,000mAh rating, which is above the 20,000 mAH on most other products of this same nature. The larger the mAh rating, the more the battery pack can charge your device without needing a recharge itself. Anker has quoted that the 347 Power Bank can charge a MacBook Air up to 2.6 times before it runs dry, and we won't be surprised if that applies to Windows laptops, too.

If you plan to use it with an iPhone, meanwhile, you can expect up to 7.5 charges. You can even charge your iPhone via the USB-A, or the USB-C ports (there are two of each) or power all four devices at the same time.

