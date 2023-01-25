If you've been looking for a power bank that just won't quit, Anker's 40,000mAh unit is going to be it, and best of all it's on sale for just $56.

Although battery life and performance on devices has improved over the years, sometimes we still need a little extra power to get us through our day. For this reason, power banks can be lifesavers, especially when you can't find time to charge up or a power outlet isn't available. While there are all kinds of different shapes and sizes, this 40,000mAh from Anker is a great option, giving you enough capacity to keep several devices topped up with ease. The power bank has recently received a hefty discount, knocking 43 percent from its retail price, now just coming in at $56 for a limited time.

For starters, Anker's 40,000mAh power bank features a total of four USB ports, with two USB-A and two USB-C. This is great because it means you can charge up to four devices at once. The power bank offers up to 30W USB-C charging speeds and can even charge compatible laptops like Apple MacBooks. While the power bank can provide blazing fast charging speeds for larger devices like laptops and tablets, it also has the capability to trickle charge smaller devices like wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more

As you might expect from a brand like Anker, safety precautions are in place with its devices, with the 40,000mAh power bank featuring a fireproof casing, temperature monitoring, overcharge protection, and more. Of course, with so much capacity, you're going to get a power bank that's a little bulky, but from the looks of it, it has solid reviews and the performance seems great. As mentioned before, this power bank is normally $100 and in this latest deal, you can snag it for just $56, which is 43 percent off its retail price.