Source: Anker Anker 332 USB-C Hub $18 $35 Save $17 The Anker 332 is a 5-in-1 USB-C hub that gives you more USB ports and an HDMI port in a sleek, portable design. $18 at Amazon

USB hubs are essential if you're looking for a quick and easy way to add ports to your laptop. While there are lots of different options out there, if you're only going to be plugging in smaller accessories like portable storage drives or every once in a while just hooking up to an external monitor or TV, you're going to want to go with one that's thin, light, and compact.

That's where the Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub comes in handy, with ports like USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI. But what makes it stand head and shoulders above other drives is that it provides all of this while still being compact, making it easy to slip into any bag or pocket. Best of all, the Anker 322 5-in-1 USB-C drive comes in at an unbeatable price at 50% off, costing just $17.99 for a limited time.

The Anker 322's HDMI port can display up to 4K at 30Hz, transfer files at up to 5Gbps, and also offers pass through charging up to 85W. And while Anker is known for making quality products, the brand offers an 18-month warranty with this product just in case something does happen, you're covered. Overall, you won't find a better USB-C hub for the same price .

As stated before, this deal drives the price down to just $17.99 for a limited time, knocking 50% off the retail price. So if you've been thinking about purchasing a USB-C hub for your laptop, smartphone or tablet — now's going to be a good time to pick one up.