Anker 511 Charger (Nano) $10 $14 Save $4 If you're looking for a charger that's compact and powerful, then the Anker 511 is going to be your best bet. The charger comes in with 20W of power and is now down to its lowest price ever. $10 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options if you're looking to buy a new charger, which can make things confusing if you don't know what you're looking for. But if you want to get something reliable that isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg, then I think Anker is the way to go. The brand has been around for some time and offers a variety of products that are both affordable and reliable.

Now, if you want something small but packs a lot of power, then the Anker 511 charger really delivers, making it perfect for the home, office, or travel. Right now, for a limited time, you can take advantage of this fantastic discount that drops the price of the charger to its lowest yet, coming in at just $9.99. You can get the charger in two colors, Artic White and Black, and since it's coming from Amazon, you can expect fast shipping, along with easy returns.

What's great about Anker's 511 charger?

It's hard to really explain just how small this charger is, but you'll just have to trust that it's probably one of the smallest chargers you'll ever encounter that can actually keep your modern day tech powered. Sure, we've seen some small chargers in our time, like the one that used to come with every iPhone, but when it comes to charging capabilities, the Anker is miles ahead with charging speeds up to 20W.

Now, if you're not really familiar with what "20W" means, it's the amount of power that the charger can output. This is important because charging technology has evolved quite a bit, and having more charging power means faster charging times, especially for smaller devices like smartphones. What this also means, though, is that you'll have the ability to also charge larger devices as well, like tablets, and even some laptops.

Of course, with advancements in charging technologies, you also get better safety protection in place to prevent damage to you and your devices. That's where Anker's ActiveShield technology comes into play, ensuring that the charger is operating properly. And if you ever think that there might be a problem with the charger, just check in with Anker, as the 511 charger comes with 18 months of warranty coverage. So if this sounds like what you need, get it now while the price is still hot.