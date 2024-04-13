Anker 511 Charger (Nano) $10 $19 Save $9 This is one of the most compact chargers you're going to find, and while it's small in size, it still offers plenty of power at 20W, making it perfect for smartphones, tablets, and accessories. $10 at Amazon

If you've ever tried shopping for a new charger, you'll know how overwhelming it can be. There are so many different options from a variety of different brands, so it's really important to buy one from a brand that's reliable. With that said, Anker has been in the accessory business for quite some time and over the years bas built a brand that offers fantastic products at a fair price.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

And if you've been looking for a charger that's compact and offers a lot of power, then this Anker 511 charger is going to be right up your alley. While it's normally priced at around $20, it's now received a major discount that's exclusive to Amazon Prime members, which brings it down by 48%. So get it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 511 charger?

Source: Anker

It might be hard to get excited about a charger, but the Anker 511 charger is really something quite special. It comes in a really compact size that's great for everyday use, but also makes it the perfect travel companion. And size isn't everything here, with the charger packing a maximum power output of 20W, which is more than enough to charge up smartphones and various accessories.

In addition, if you own any tablets, this charger can also handle those without any problems. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you are going to get various safety features inside the device like ActiveShield, to keep your devices charging smoothly. If you do happen to experience any issues, you'll have Anker's 18-month warranty to support the product. For the most part, you won't find a better charger if you're looking for something small.

And at this new price, it's really a no-brainer if you're looking to save. As stated before, this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but if you aren't a subscriber and still want to take advantage of this deal, you can always sign up for a trial to test out the service and get the sweet discount.