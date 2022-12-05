One of the best compact chargers is back on sale, giving you another chance to pick up Anker's 511 Power Bank for 50 percent off. The power bank/charger deal is available directly from Anker this time, and there is a choice of two colors, black or blue. Best of all, shipping is free on all orders in the United States.

The Anker 511 Power Bank is a compact charger that can also serve as a power bank. It offers quick charging at 20W and provides up to 5,000mAh of charge when used as a power bank. While there are faster chargers and larger power banks, this 2-in-1 is a great buy because you don't have to remember to charge it since it is always plugged in.

Also, the Anker 511 Power Bank makes a great travel companion because of its compact size and since it pulls double duty as a power bank and wall charger. Furthermore, since it has Power Delivery, you can confidently charge all your supported devices with confidence. Perhaps, best of all, since Anker makes this product, you can rely on its quality since the company offers a two-year warranty on its products.

If the Anker 511 Power Bank sounds interesting, you can purchase it for 50 percent off. Just head to the Anker website using the link below and during checkout, enter the promotional code "TLANKER50", and you'll get 50 percent off of your purchase. One thing to note about this deal is that the black model costs $39.99 before the discount, while the blue model costs a little bit more, coming in at $49.99.

That means if you opt to get the black model, it will come out to be $19.99, while the blue model will cost $24.99. As mentioned before, shipping is free.

Source: Anker