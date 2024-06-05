Anker 511 USB Power Strip $14 $30 Save $16 A compact and lightweight powerstrip that's great for the home, office, or travel. Right now, you can score 53% off for a limited time, making this an absolute steal. $14 at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best accessories for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Not only does it offer reliable products, but it also makes them quite affordable, if you know where and when to look.

With that said, we've managed to find a fantastic deal on this Anker 511 power strip that's now 53% off for a limited time. The power strip is compact, lightweight, and packs lots of ports. So get it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 511 power strip?

Source: Anker

When it comes to the port selection on the device, you're getting two AC outlets, 2 USB-A and one USB-C port. This means you'll have five options when it comes to charging, with the USB-C port packing up to 30W of power, which is more than enough for most smartphones and tablets.

Of course, you can always try charging compatible laptops using USB-C as well, but depending on the model, it may be a bit slower than what you're used to. In addition to the above, the power strip also has a long extension cord, making it perfect for home, office, or travel.

Furthermore, the power strip has some excellent protection in place to prevent damage to you or your devices with Anker's ActiveShield technology. Furthermore, users will also get an 18-month "worry-free" warranty and if that wasn't enough, the product also comes with a $25,000 connected equipment warranty too.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic power strip that's quite capable and now very affordable with its recent discount that brings the price down to just $14 for a limited time. Just be sure to get it while you can because at this price, the deal won't last long.