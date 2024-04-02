Anker 521 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion, 45W) $27 $30 Save $3 A fantastic price for a hybrid charger / power bank that's down to its lowest price ever. $27 at Amazon

There are a lot of different charging solutions out there, but if you're looking for one that can really simplify your life, then this Anker 521 Power Bank is going to be a great option. This compact charger can output up to 45W, which is great if you're looking to power a smartphone, laptop, or tablet. But its best feature is that it can also act as a power bank, holding up to 5,000mAh of juice — making it one of the best 2-in-1 devices on the market. Furthermore, while convenient, it also doesn't cost a lot, with an impressive discount that brings it down to its lowest price yet.

Although the discount might not seem that steep, this product used to retail for quite a bit, coming in at $69.99 when it was first released. Since that time, the price has dropped with an average retail price that usually sits at $49.99. With that said, we've now uncovered a deal that brings this Anker 521 Power Bank to a jaw-dropping price of just $26.99 for a limited time. So if you've been looking for a charger that can also act as your power bank, this one is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the Anker 521 Power Bank?

As mentioned before, what makes this compact wall charger special is that it also holds a 5,000mAh battery, which allows it to become a power bank when necessary. One of the exceptional qualities here is that, since you're always using it as a charger, the power bank will always be charged to full when you need it.

When it comes to charging speeds, the device offers power up to 45W, which means you can easily charge smartphones and tablets. In addition, if you'd like, you can also charge laptops too. As far as ports go, you're going to get two USB-C, which is more than enough for most. And while the device is compact, you can be assured of its reliability thanks to Anker's incredible warranty policy that covers it from any defects for 24 months.

Although this is a fantastic deal, there is one small catch, and that is that the model that's currently on sale only comes in the color purple. While not a deal breaker, you will need to select this color to get the deepest discount. Of course, if you opt for other colors, you will only pay an additional $3, which isn't all that bad. Just make sure to pick this up while the deal lasts, because at this price, it won't last long.