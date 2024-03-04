Anker 521 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion, 45W) $30 $35 Save $5 $30 at Amazon

There are a lot of great charging accessories on the market but if you're tired of carrying around a bunch of different devices, then you're going to want to grab this Anker wall charger with a built-in power bank. With this device you get the best of both worlds, with a powerful 45W charger and 5,000mAh power bank. Of course, you're also going to be able to pick it up at its lowest price yet with a discount that drops it down to just $29.99 for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker wall charger with 5,000mAh power bank?

Not only do you get a compact wall charger, but as mentioned before, it also comes with a 5,000mAh power bank built-in. That's what really puts this charger over the top, because while you're using it, you're going to always have the battery charging, so you'll never get caught off guard. It has two USB-C ports, and since this charger can reach up to 45W, it's perfect for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get plenty of safety and protection features, along with an impressive 24-month warranty. Now, as far as discounts go, you're not looking at massive savings here, with just 11% off from the current retail price. However, this deal does bring this product down to its lowest price ever.

So, if you've been thinking about downsizing your accessories, then this 2-in-1 charger/power bank is going to be a great option for you. Currently, the Natural Green and Purple colorways are down to $29.99, while the rest of the colors are available for just a touch more at $30.99. Just make sure to grab this deal while you can, because it won't last long.