Anker 521 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion, 45W) $32 $60 Save $28 The Anker 521 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion, 45W) is one of the most versatile and compact charging solutions available. It performs double duty as a 45W wall charger and packs a 5,000mAh battery. This is the perfect travel companion, and now it comes in at its lowest price ever with this 46% discount for a limited time. $32 at Amazon

When it comes to powering your favorite devices, there are a lot of different options in 2024. Although the standard charging brick that comes with your devices is good, you can always go for something better. A new adapter can offer many different advantages, like coming in a more compact size, offering additional ports, and delivering lightning quick charging speeds.

GaN chargers are a great option, along with PD chargers — and with that said, we've found a smoking hot deal on the Anker 521, which is a wall charger that also has a 5,000mAh battery. So if you've been looking for something that offers the best of both worlds with a charger that doubles as a power bank, now's going to be the time to shop, with this fantastic deal that knocks 46% off its retail price for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 521 charger?

This is going to be one of the most compact 2-in-1 chargers you're going to find on the market from a reputable brand. While not the fastest charger on the market, the 45W charging speeds are more than enough for tablets and smartphones, and it can also be used to charge laptops too. But what makes this charger special is that, despite its compact size, it also doubles as a 5,000mAh power bank as well. This is great for someone that travels a lot or if you're looking to minimize the accessories you carry with you while you're on the go.

As far as port selection goes, you're going to get two USB-C ports, and your devices will remain protected thanks to Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology that monitors the internals of the charger up to 3 million times per day. Furthermore, the brand delivers peace of mind thanks to its 24-month warranty, which will cover any kinds of manufacturer's defects or issues with the product. Those that like to add a little flair to their tech setup will be happy to know that the charger comes in five different colors: Black, Aurora White, Misty Blue, Natural Green, and Purple.

Why buy the Anker 521 charger?

In addition to the fantastic price, this charger really delivers some serious benefits over a stock charger thanks to its robust charging speeds coming in at 45W and the inclusion of a 5000mAh battery. You really do get the best of both worlds without having to compromise. Although someone that's on the go a lot will benefit most from this setup, it can even be great for use at home or the office. So if you've been thinking about buying a new charger, this is going to be a great option, so get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.