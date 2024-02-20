Anker 521 USB-C Power Strip $23 $40 Save $17 A fantastic power strip that has plenty of ports and is great for travel. Right now, you can score this power strip for 43% off for a limited time, dropping the price to just $22.99. $23 at Amazon

Anker's 521 power strip is one of the best available if you're looking for something that's compact and easy to travel with. The device delivers when it comes to connectivity with its six different charging ports. While it typically comes in at $39.99, it can now be had for much less if you're an Amazon Prime member, with a new discount that knocks 43% off, bringing the price down to $22.99 for a limited time.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

What's great about the Anker 521 power strip?

When it comes to charging ports, you're going to get three AC outlets in the rear, with two USB-A and one USB-C port in the front. You get charging speeds up to 30W with the USB-C port, which is great if you're looking to charge your smartphone, tablet, or even some laptop. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get excellent reliability, with the brand's own ActiveShield technology.

In addition, Anker offers an 18-month warranty, along with a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Anker 521 power strip, with its versatility and compact size. Even more so now with its fantastic discount that brings it down to its lowest price yet. So grab it while you can, because it is great for travel or even good to have in your home or office.

Of course, if you're looking for other options, you can always check out some great GaN chargers, which provide more power and are great for charging larger devices like laptops.