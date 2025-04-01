Anker 525 Charging Station $30 $66 Save $36 This charging station has two USB-C and two USB-A ports to accommodate modern and legacy devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 65W of power, while the USB-A ports can provide 12W. There are also AC outlets on the rear, just in case you need to plug in devices that don't use USB to charge. $30 at Amazon

This is the only charging station you should be looking at if you're thinking about upgrading from your current charger. Not only does it feature a compact and simple design, but it also packs plenty of ports and power as well. Although it normally retails for $66, it can now be had for far less, thanks to a rare discount that knocks over 50% off. So grab this charging station for just $30 while you still can.

What's great about the Anker 525 Charging Station?

Source: Anker

You really can't go wrong with this charging station. As mentioned before, you get a device that's extremely compact, while also providing a wealth of ports as well. The Anker 525 Charging Station features two USB-C and two USB-A ports on the front, the former producing a maximum of 65W, while the latter can charge devices up to 12W.

For the most part, this is probably going to be enough for most devices out there, with the power output being able to charge compatible laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even smaller accessories like earbuds and power banks. Now, if the ports aren't enough, this charging station also features some AC outlets on the rear as well.

These can come in very handy if you have a device that doesn't utilize USB for power and charging. In addition to the above, you get a 24-month warranty on this product just in case you need support, and Anker even provides a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well.

Overall, not a bad package for just $30. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't last long. And just in case you're still not sold, we have some other great chargers to recommend as well.