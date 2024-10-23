Anker 525 Charging Station $36 $66 Save $30 This charging station has two USB-C and two USB-A ports to accommodate modern and legacy devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 67W of power, while the USB-A ports can provide 12W, which is suitable for a smartphone or tablet. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet at just $36. $36 at Amazon

Chances are, you have a lot of different chargers for all your various devices. And while this isn't a bad thing, things can look and get very cluttered quickly if you're not careful. Of course, if you're looking to free yourself from this type of mess, a compact charging station is going to be an excellent tool. When it comes to options, there are going to be plenty, but we think this one from Anker is going to be an excellent choice.

Not only does it have plenty of ports, but it's also quite powerful too. Best of all, right now, you can score a great deal on Anker's 525 Charging Station that knocks it down to its lowest price at 45% off. So, while it normally costs $66, it can now be had for just $36 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 525 Charging Station?

The Anker 525 Charging Station is compact, while at the same time offering all the ports you'd need to charge all your devices. Not only does it have powerful USB ports on the front, but it also has AC outlets on the rear, just in case the USB ports aren't enough.

When it comes to the specifics, you get two USB-C and two USB-A ports, along with three AC outlets on the rear. The USB-C ports can supply up to 65W, which is more than enough for most smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops.

In addition to the above, the device also comes with added protection when charging, keeping you and your devices safe. Not only that, but it also comes with a 24 month warranty as well, along with a $200,000 connected equipment warranty for the lifetime of the device.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this charging station, offering excellent bang for your buck. And while its normal price isn't all that bad, the new discounted price of $35 is one that can't be ignored. Just make sure to grab it quickly because this deal won't last long.