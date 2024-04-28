Anker 525 Charging Station $40 $66 Save $26 Grab this charging station for a great price, with a deal that knocks 39% off for a limited time. $40 at Amazon

While a power strip will do everything you need, it isn't always the most compact or prettiest solution. That's where a charging station like the Anker 525 comes into play, with its awesome size and excellent port selection. While this charging station typically retails for $65.99, it can now be had for far less, with a fantastic discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

For a limited time, you can score 39% off the Anker 525 charging station, which brings it down to $39.99. Best of all, this deal is open to all shoppers, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get expedited shipping and easy returns.

What's great about the Anker 525 charging station?

Source: Anker

The first thing you're going to notice with this charging station is that it comes in a compact size but also offers lots of port selection. When it comes to the design, you're going to get a long five-foot extension cable on the rear, along with three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports.

The USB ports are all located at the front, providing easy access for all your devices' charging needs. And what's great about the USB-C port is that it can supply up to 67W, which is enough to charge up larger devices like laptops and tablets.

Now, since this is an Anker device, you're going to get a reliable product that's not only backed by an awesome 24-month warranty, but you're also going to get a $200,000 connected equipment warranty for the lifetime of the device.

This really is a great product that's great for work, home, or even travel. So if you've been thinking about getting a new charging station, this one is going to be right up your alley — especially at its discounted price.