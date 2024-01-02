Anker 525 Charging Station $42 $66 Save $24 This charging station has two USB-C and two USB-A ports to accommodate modern and legacy devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 67W of power, while the USB-A ports can provide 12W. On the rear, you'll get three AC outlets and a five-foot extension cable that will connect to your outlet. Overall, this is a pretty sweet power strip with lots of different plugs, and is now priced at its lowest coming in at just $42. $42 at Amazon

In 2024, there's a ton of versatility when it comes to chargers, power strips and charging stations. With most GaN or PD chargers offering enough power to charge up smartphones and compatible accessories, along with laptops and tablets too.

With that said, Anker offers some of the best charging products on the market and the brand's 525 charging station has now been discounted to its lowest price ever, with Amazon knocking 36% off, coming in at just $42 for a limited time.

So if you've been looking to get a new charging station for your home or office, this is going to be an excellent time to buy, because at this price, this discount won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 525 charging station?

The Anker 525 charging station delivers when it comes to looks and functionality. You're getting an extremely compact size with plenty of outlets for charging. The charging station delivers two USB-C ports up to 67W, two USB-A ports up to 12W, and three AC outlets on the rear.

In addition, the charging station has a five-foot charging cable, making it easy to connect to any outlet and it also has a variety of safety features that ensure your devices are protected. Since this is an Anker product, you also get impressive support like 24-months of warranty and $200,000 of connected equipment coverage.

So, if you've been looking to purchase a new charging station for your home, office, or even for something on the go — the Anker 525 charging station is going to be a great option. Just remember, this deal is for a limited time, so you're going to want to act quick in order to save.