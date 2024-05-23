If you've been looking for a way to consolidate all your charger and cables into one nice neat bundle, then this Anker charging station is going to be right up your alley. The device is not only compact but also packs a lot of power, making it an easy choice if you're looking to keep things powered at home or in the office.

While it normally comes in priced at $79.99, it can be had for far less with its recent 37% discount, which drops it down to its lowest price ever. In addition, since this is coming from Amazon, you're going to get quick shipping, along with easy returns. So get it while you can, because at this price it's an absolute steal.

What's great about Anker's 525 charging station?

Anker's 525 charging station is ultra-compact and provides everything you need to get all your devices charged efficiently. The device has four USB ports in total, with two USB-C and two USB-A., along with three AC outlets that are located on the rear.

What sets this apart from other charging stations is that it offers lots of power, coming in at 100W, more than enough to charge all your devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Anker also backs this device with its ActiveShield technology, which checks to ensure that nothing is going wrong when power connected devices.

Furthermore, the brand also offers an 18-month warranty on the device, and $25,000 connected equipment warranty, just in case something does happen. For the most part, you won't find a better price on this charging station, as it's now down to its lowest price to date. So get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.