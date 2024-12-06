Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Anker 525 Charging Station $40 $66 Save $26 This charging station has two USB-C and two USB-A ports to accommodate modern and legacy devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 67W of power, while the USB-A ports can provide 12W, which is suitable for a smartphone or tablet. Right now, you can save close to 40% off the original retail price. $40 at Amazon

Cable clutter can be annoying, especially if you're someone that has a lot of devices to charge at once. That's where a compact and versatile charging station can be really helpful, providing tons of ports and power in a concise space. Of course, Anker is going to be one of the premier options when it comes to charging accessories.

The brand has been around for quite some time and its Anker 525 charging station is one that's highly rated on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating and over 3,000 reviews. We love that it has just the right amount of power and ports, and comes priced well below retail right now. You can score nearly 40% off, dropping the price from $66 to just $40 if you're an Amazon Prime member.

What's great about the Anker 525 charging station?

As stated before, this charging station is compact. But it also comes with tons of power and ports. On the front, you get a total of four ports, with two USB-C and two USB-A. The USB-C ports are capable of reaching up to 67W, while the USB-A ports can peak at 12W. The 67W should be plenty for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and accessories.

Of course, you may run into devices that don't charge via USB or may require more power. That's when the AC outlets on the rear come in handy, with three in total. There's also a long 1.5-meter extension cable making this charging station a breeze to set up. You really can't ask for any more here. It's the perfect mix of size, power, and port availability.

Now, if all of that wasn't enough, Anker does provide additional safety features during charging, ensuring that your devices don't get damaged if there are surges or other issues. In fact, the brand is so confident that it also provides a 24-month warranty for the product, and also includes a $200,000 connected equipment warranty for the lifetime of the device.

So if this sounds like something you need in your home or office, grab it for the discounted price while you can. It's an exclusive deal just for Amazon Prime members.