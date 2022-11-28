Anker's 525 Charging Station is down to $41.99 on Amazon. It is a 7-in-1 charging hub that can help you ditch your AC adapters.

There's no doubt you're likely purchasing a lot of tech items this Cyber Monday with all the deals that are around. Naturally, that means you're going to need chargers for those devices, but if you don't want a mess of cables at your desk, you'd want to consider a hub that lets you ditch the boxes of AC adapters.

Well, Amazon has the Anker 512 Charging station for 30% off, now selling for $41.99 instead of $59.99, and it could be the perfect charging solution for you. This charging hub is quite cool since has 7 total ports on it. There are 3 AC outlets for connecting traditional chargers, and there are also 2 USB-A ports and 2 USB-C ports onboard. These USB-C ports and USB-A ports even support fast charging, so you can juice up your phone or tablet in a rush. And, the clean white design can match up with most office or home settings.

If you're worried about safety, then be confident that this charging station has Anker's Active Sheild 2.0 technology. This monitors the temperatures of your devices and can adjust the power output to ensure an accident never happens. And even if one does, you're backed by Anker's 24-month warranty and customer service.

This isn't the only Anker charging accessory that you'll find on sale for Cyber Monday. We actually collected 8 of our favorites into a single hub, and they're all under $30.