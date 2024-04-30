Anker 543 GaN 65W Charger $38 $66 Save $28 Anker’s 543 charging station offers lots of ports and great power, which makes it ideal for all your devices. Best of all, this device is super slim, making it perfect for home, office, or travel. Right now, you can score this device for 42% off for a limited time. $38 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a new charger, chances are, you've seen how many different options are on the market in 2024. The sheer volume of choices can be a little overwhelming, which is why it's always important to find one that can meet all your needs and fit within your budget.

But if you're looking for something that's reliable, powerful, and affordably priced, then going with an Anker product is going to be a great option. This Anker 543 charging station offers a lot of ports and also provides a lot of power. Best of all, it's now being discounted by 42%, which brings it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Anker 543 charging station?

One of the highlights of this charging station is its unbelievably compact size. The charging station comes in at less than one inch thick, which means it's great for taking with you on trips or can be just as comfortable sitting on your desk at your home or office.

When it comes to port selection, you're going to get two USB-A and two USB-C ports. As far as power output goes, you're looking at 65W total, which means, you're going to get enough to charge pretty much any device. So, if you have a laptop, smartphone or tablet that uses USB-C, this is going to be a great option.

This charger also offers lots of safety features to keep your devices safely powered, and also comes with a 18-month warranty with support from Anker if there are any defects with the product. So, if you've been thinking about grabbing a new charger that's going to be able to power all your devices, this one is going to be a great option.