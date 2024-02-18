Anker 543 GaN 65W Charger $40 $66 Save $26 Anker’s 543 65W fast charger is your all-in-charging station, featuring two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports in a compact 0.7-inch body, which makes it great for travel. You can now grab it for less with this discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $40 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with an Anker accessory. The company has been producing fantastic products for some years now, offering a wide variety of charging solutions for laptops, smartphones, and other devices. While a factory charger is fine, an aftermarket one is going to be better for a number of reasons. You'll often see increased charging power, faster charging speeds, and the inclusion of additional ports.

The Anker 543 wall charger is a great option if you're looking for something new. The device is compact and has the ability to charge up to four devices at once with two USB-C and two USB-A ports. While it normally comes priced at around $66, it can now be had for far less if you're an Amazon Prime member, with a massive discount that brings it down to just $39.95 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 543 wall charger?

First thing that you're going to notice about this charger is that it's extremely compact. It measures at just 0.7 inches, which makes it the perfect travel companion if you're looking to take it with you while you're on the go. As mentioned before, the charger also has four ports, which makes it convenient and easy to charge all your devices at once.

The charger has two USB-C and two USB-A ports. The device has a total power output of 65W, and can max out one port at 45W. That means, if you're looking to charge a laptop, this wall charger is going to be able to do it, along with tablets, and smartphones too. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get excellent safety features, along with reliable charging speeds thanks to the brand's PowerIQ 3.0 technology.

If you've been looking to move on from your old charger and wanted to step up to something a little more robust, then this Anker 543 wall charger is going to be for you. And if you need more peace of mind, this device comes backed by Anker's 18-month worry-free warranty should anything happen. Just be sure to pick this up while you can, because at this price it won't last long.