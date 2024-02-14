Anker 551 USB-C 8-in-1 Foldable Tablet Stand $64 $100 Save $36 Anker's USB-C Hub Stand features eight ports, a foldable stand, and an overall great design.



Source: Anker $64 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a way to take your tablet setup to a new level, this Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub with tablet stand is going to be right up your alley. This hub expands the connectivity of your tablet with additional ports like USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, microSD, SD, and a 3.5mm audio jack. While this USB-C hub normally comes priced at $99.99, it can now be had for far less, with this rare discount that knocks 36% off for a limited time.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

What's great about the Anker 551 USB-C hub?

Well, the first thing you're going to notice about this device is its shape. Unlike a traditional 8-in-1 hub, this one is attached to a tablet stand, which makes it perfect if you're a tablet user that wants to expand their desk setup. The USB-C hub is equipped with PowerDelivery input with passthrough charging, which means if you're connected to a suitable charger, you can charge your tablet and other devices up to 100W.

In addition, the USB hub provides users with additional ports, which can be handy if you're looking to expand your tablet's functionality. The hub features a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot, and SD card slot. The tablet stand is also adjustable, giving it the ability to change positions for the type of work that you're doing. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you'll get excellent reliability with an 18-month warranty that will cover any product defects.

Why should you purchase the Anker 551 USB-C hub?

If you're someone that uses a tablet daily, this product can be a real lifesaver if you're looking to take things to another level. While tablets are great on their own, a USB-C hub can really expand functionality. Furthermore, the adjustable tablet stand can also bring a new workflow, making it much more convenient when typing or drawing on a tablet.

But perhaps best of all is that the price of this Anker 551 is now down to its lowest yet, with a 36% discount that brings it to just $63.99. So get it while you can because, at this price, this deal won't last long. Or if you want to take a look at some tablet stands, we have some great recommendations.