Anker 551 USB-C 8-in-1 Foldable Tablet Stand $62 $100 Save $38 A fantastic USB-C hub with a tablet stand that's now discounted down to its lowest price yet for a limited time. $62 at Amazon

While devices have become more powerful over the years, they've also become slimmer and more lightweight, which is great for most cases. However, as a result of this, we've also seen many products scale down the port selection, which means if you're looking to connect devices, you will need an external solution like a USB hub or docking station. While there are many different USB hubs on the market, Anker is one of the most reliable brands to go with, offering a variety of fantastic solutions.

With that said, we've managed to find an excellent deal on this Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub that's also a tablet stand. In addition to providing more ports, you can also use the stand to prop up a tablet or even a small laptop, providing a great way to keep your desk area tidy. For a limited time, you can now score this fantastic USB-C hub for 38% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. So be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Anker 551 USB-C hub?

Anker makes a lot of USB hubs, but this one is a bit more unique in that it also acts as a stand for your tablet or small laptop. But the main draw for this device is going to be the 8-in-1 USB-C hub that provides users with plenty of additional connectivity. As far as available ports, the hub delivers with a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A and two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD and SD card slot. You also get passthrough charging with PowerDelivery up to 100W, which makes it perfect for charging any device.

Of course, in order to take advantage of the lightning quick charging speeds, you will need a compatible GaN or PD charger. Overall, this is a fantastic and simple USB-C hub with lots of connectivity and versatility. Furthermore, the product is backed by Anker's 18-month "worry free warranty" providing peace of mind in case something were to happen to the device.

With that said, be sure to pick up this USB hub for its discounted price while you can, because this discount won't last long. You'll need to clip the discount coupon on the product page before checking out to save $38 off the original price. During check out you should see the price of the product drop to just $62.99.