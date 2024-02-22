Anker 552 $32 $70 Save $38 If you've been looking for a compact USB hub with lots of ports, then this Anker 552 USB-C hub is going to be for you. Right now, it's priced well below its original retail price, coming in at 54% off, dropping it to just $31.98 for a limited time. $32 at Amazon

Over the years, laptops have been getting slimmer, lighter, and more powerful. And while these attributes are great, sometimes it can come at a cost, like the reduction or absence of ports. While you might not need them on a daily basis, having additional ports can be a lifesaver, especially if you're looking to take productivity to the next level.

That's where a compact USB-C hub comes into play, offering easy port expansion that you can carry with you and doesn't take up a lot of space. This Anker 552 9-in-1 USB-C hub comes with a wealth of connectivity options and is now 54% off, bringing down the price to just $31.98 for a limited time.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

What's great about this Anker 552 USB-C hub?

As stated before, USB-C hubs are a great way to expand the port selection of your laptop. This Anker 552 delivers with two USB-A 2.0 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a microSD and SD card slot, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, Ethernet, HDMI, and an additional USB-C port with support for Power Delivery. What makes this hub convenient is that you can just plug in power to the hub, and connect it to your laptop since this device offers passthrough charging.

Of course, the HDMI port can come in handy if you're looking to output to a larger display. Furthermore, you can also extend your display as well, which can be great if you're looking to expand your screen real estate. While this is meant for laptops, you can also use it with other USB-C devices as well, like smartphones, tablets, and PC gaming handhelds. With this Anker hub, you're also going to get excellent reliability and performance thanks to the device's incredible built quality.

If you happen to run into any issues, Anker is confident in its device, offering an 18-month warranty. While there are a lot of different USB-C hub options, Anker makes some of the best computing accessories out right now, which makes this device a worthy purchase. On top of that, the Anker 552 is now being discounted by 54%, knocking it down to just $31.98 for a limited time, so get it while you can.