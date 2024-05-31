Anker 553 USB-C Docking Station $97 $270 Save $173 This is the perfect docking station if you're looking for a lot of ports at a great price. Amazon Prime members can now get an exclusive discount that drops the price down to its lowest ever. $97 at Amazon

USB hubs and docking stations can be a gamechanger if you're looking for an easy way to expand the port selection on your laptop or other compatible devices. But if you've been looking for one that offers something unique and doesn't come in at a price that'll break the bank — then this Anker 553 USB-C docking station is going to be right up your alley.

Related Best docking station in 2024 Solve your laptop's connectivity woes with one of the best docking stations on the market today

In addition to offering a ton of useful ports, it also has a dedicated button that will allow you to effortlessly switch between connected devices and configurations. Furthermore, this docking station normally comes in at $219.99, but can now be had for a smoking hot price of just $96.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Anker 553 docking station?

Source: Anker

This docking station is compact and packed full of features and, best of all, comes in at a price that's well below competing models. Perhaps what makes it a bit more unique is that it includes a KVM feature, allowing users to easily switch devices with just the press of a button. It's nice because this button can be moved and positioned to make it optimal for your setup.

As far as how you can configure the KVM, well, you'll be able to share a number of accessories, with the maximum being up to four different USB devices and one audio product. Naturally, you'll be able to expand your screen real estate as well, with plenty of connectivity thanks to the DisplayPort and HDMI connections.

Of course, you're also going to get other ports as well, like USB-C, three USB-A, and 3.5mm audio jack. Best of all, this docking station comes with everything you'd pretty much need to get started, with a generous cable selection that includes: 100W power adapter, USB-C to USB-C cable, HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable.

And since this is an Anker product, you're going to get excellent support with an 18-month warranty. Now, if all of this matches exactly what you need from a docking station, then you'll want to grab this deal while you can. We've never seen a price this good for this product, and the only way you'll be able to get it is to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not, we recommend signing up for the 30-day trial and exploring all the perks.