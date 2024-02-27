Anker 553 USB-C Hub $42 $70 Save $28 This Anker 553 USB-C hub has 8 ports in total and offers dual HDMI display and 85W charging. Right now, it's being discounted down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $42.49 for a limited time. $42 at Amazon

USB-C hubs and docking stations are an excellent way to expand the port selection of your laptop. While the latter is a great option if you're at your desk, the former is an excellent accessory while you're on the go. With that said, you can now score a fantastic discount on this Anker USB-C hub that's priced at its lowest to date, coming in at 39% off, with a price of just $42.49 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 553 USB-C hub?

Being able to expand your port selection on the go is one of the reasons why this compact Anker USB-C hub is so great. It offers two HDMI ports which are great for expanding your screen real estate to other monitors, with a maximum of up to two monitors in 4K resolution.

The hub also has a USB-C port that supports PD charging, making it easy and convenient to cut down on wires. And the hub also has great connectivity with an Ethernet jack, microSD and SD card slot, and two USB-A ports. While this device is marketed for laptops, you can also use it on other USB-C devices like game consoles like the Steam Deck, tablets, and smartphones.

It's a great way to really get full use out of powerful devices, especially while you're on the go. It comes with a travel pouch and also includes a 18-month warranty to cover any issues that might occur. With that said, you really can't go wrong with this USB-C hub as it's one of the best available at its price point. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, it won't be available for long.