Anker 553 USB-C Hub $40 $70 Save $30 Anker 553 Hub has 8 ports in total and offers dual HDMI display and 85W charging. $40 at Amazon

There's no better way to expand the port selection on your laptop than with a USB hub. Not only do you get a variety of ports, but with this Anker 553 USB-C hub, you also get a way to expand your screen real estate too.

So, if you've been looking to grab a USB hub and want to get one at a great price, now's going to be the perfect time to shop. Anker's 553 USB hub is usually priced at $69.99, but if you act quickly, you can score a major discount that knocks 43% off, dropping it to its lowest price ever.

What's great about Anker's 553 USB-C hub?

This is one of those USB hubs that's ultra-compact and packed with ports, so it can really make a difference to your workflow. It also offers PD charging, which means, you're going to be able to power all your devices using this hub. And if you're looking to expand your screen real estate, this hub can do that too, with support for up to two additional monitors.

As far as other ports go, the hub has an Ethernet jack, microSD and SD slot, and two USB-A ports. And while this hub is great for laptops, it's great for other devices like PC gaming handhelds, tablets, and smartphones. In addition to all of the above, you're also going to get a hub that's great for travel. It even comes with its travel pouch to keep all your cables and plugs organized.

When it comes to price, you won't find a better deal on this USB hub as it's now down to its lowest price yet. In addition to the fantastic price, you're also going to get great support from Anker here, with an 18-month warranty that can cover any issues. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.