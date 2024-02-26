Anker 563 USB-C Hub $150 $250 Save $100 If you're looking for a docking station for your laptop, this one from Anker is going to be a great option with its wealth of connectivity and newly discounted price that now comes in at $100 off. $150 at Amazon

Docking stations are a fantastic way to expand the capabilities of your laptop. Not only do you get additional ports, but you also get the added ability to output to multiple monitors. Anker offers some fantastic computing accessories like its docking stations, and the brand's USB-C hubs are also top-notch as well. With that said, we've uncovered a fantastic deal on this Anker 10-in-1 USB-C docking station that's now $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 563 USB-C docking station?

The first thing that you're going to love about this docking station is its compact size and extensive port selection. The Anker 563 delivers with its 10 ports and provides up to 100W of charging power with its PD USB-C port. You also get one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As far as outputs go, the dual HDMI and one DisplayPort provide the ability to connect up to three monitors, expanding your screen real estate, making it easier to multitask. In addition, the product comes with a 180W power adapter and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cable. Furthermore, you're going to be covered if anything goes wrong with the product thanks to Anker's 18-month warranty.

While this USB-C docking station is meant for laptops, it can also be used for other devices as well, like tablets, PC gaming handhelds, and smartphones. You'll be able to expand the power of your products and connect more devices with ease thanks to the variety of ports on the Anker 563 docking station. Just be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.