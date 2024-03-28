Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station $120 $250 Save $130 A slim and powerful docking station with 10 different expansion ports that bring more functionality to laptops, tablets, and portable PC gaming handhelds. Get it while you can because this deal knocks 52% off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever. $120 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your current laptop setup with more ports, docking stations are a great way to go if you want to gain the most out of your space. While USB-C hubs are great, docking stations take things a step further with more connectivity and the ability to push devices even further with better expandability. With that said, docking stations can be expensive, with some costing hundreds of dollars.

Of course, if you're on the lookout, you'll be able to find some great discounts, like the one we've found today, which knocks 52% off one of Anker's popular docking stations. Anker's 10-in-1 USB-C docking station features a slim design and also comes with a ton of ports. In addition, you get a fantastic price on it right now that knocks $130 off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. So if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new docking station or just wanted to grab your first one, this is going to be a stellar option that doesn't hurt the wallet.

What's great about the Anker 563 docking station?

Source: Anker

The most important feature of this docking station is going to be the port selection. This is a critical part of any docking station and the Anker 563 offers a wide variety, making it a great option when looking to expand your computing setup. You get 10 ports in total, with a PD USB-C port that provides up to 100W of power, making it easy and convenient to connect to a laptop, tablet, or PC gaming handheld.

In addition, you can get an additional USB-C port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, microSD and SD card slots, and an Ethernet jack. Furthermore, this docking station also has dual HDMI ports that will allow you to connect up to two monitors, which is great if you want to expand your screen real estate. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get plenty of support here with its 18-month warranty that covers any defects with the product.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this docking station as it has a lot to offer and now comes in at a very affordable price. Just be sure to get it while you can because this massive discount won't last long.