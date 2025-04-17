Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock $120 $229 Save $109 If you want a slightly more reasonable docking station, the Anker 577 is another great option with an all-metal premium build and plenty of ports. It's much cheaper than the previous model, but it still has HDMI, a Thunderbolt downstream port, Ethernet, 85W charging support, and more. $120 at Woot

If you're looking to expand your desk setup without increasing clutter and spending a fortune, then this Anker docking station is going to be right up your alley. The Anker 577 is quite popular, delivering just the right ports that you'd want from a docking station. For a limited time, you can score a hefty discount that drops the price by $109. This is the best price we've seen on the Anker 577, so we suggest you get it while it's still in stock.

What makes the Anker 577 docking station great?

Source: Anker

You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with two USB-C and four USB-A. Furthermore, there's also a USB-C port that offers passthrough charging, which means you can plug in your laptop, gain access to all the additional ports, and never have to worry about any other cables. The docking station also has HDMI, Ethernet, a microSD and SD card slot, along with a 35mm audio jack.

You can output to up to two monitors at the same time, with support for up to 5K at 60Hz. Overall, this is a pretty robust docking station that won't let you down. Plus, Anker supplies an 18-month warranty on the device just in case you need support. But the best part is that this docking station is now down to just $120 for a limited time from Woot.

This is the best price we've seen for this unit, which makes it a great time to pick one up. Of course, if you're not quite sure and want to look at some other options, we have a few alternative docking stations that we can recommend. But the Anker 577 docking station sounds like what you're looking for — grab it now while there's still time.