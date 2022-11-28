Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock $239.99 $329.99 Save $90 The Anker 577 is a versatile docking station that adds a lot of ports to your laptop, including HDMI, Ethernet, USB Type-A, and more. With a $90 discount, it's one of the cheapest Thunderbolt docks around. $239.99 at Amazon

A lot of laptops today come with very thin designs and not many ports, so if you want to use anything other than USB Type-C, a Thunderbolt docking station is essential. And thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, there's no better time to buy one than right now. This Anker 577 Thunderbolt docking station is a whole $90 off right now, bringing the price down to just $239.99, and that makes this one of the cheapest and most versatile Thunderbolt docks you can find.

This model includes a lot of ports, including four USB Type-A ports for all kinds of peripherals, gigabit Ethernet if you need fast wired internet, an HDMI port, and much more. There are a few extra USB Type-C ports, one of which can be used to charge your phone, and another being a Thunderbolt downstream port that can be used with compatible Thunderbolt displays. The dock also includes both SD and microSD card readers and a headphone jack, which some laptops these days no longer have.

All of that comes wrapped in a sleek metal chassis that looks and feels premium, too, and it can help dissipate heat when needed. You can have it in vertical or horizontal orientation so it fits easily in any setup, and that's helped by the sleek design, too.

With Thunderbolt docking stations getting increasingly more expensive over the past couple of years, this deal is a great opportunity to grab one for one of the lowest prices you can find. If you're looking for something else for your setup, check out the best Cyber Monday PC and laptop deals that are still available right now.