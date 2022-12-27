Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock $199.99 $329.99 Save $130 The Anker 577 13-in-1 Thunderbolt dock is down to its lowest price yet. At just $200, it offers all the ports you'll need for your desk setup. View at Amazon

The Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock usually retails for $330, but it dropped to $240 during the recent Cyber Monday sale. In case you missed the deal, we have some good news. The dock is now down to its lowest price yet, and you can grab it for just $200 by following the link above.

The Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock is an absolute steal at the discounted price, as it features all the ports you'll need for your desk setup. Over on the front, it features TF and SD card readers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-A port, and two USB-C ports for quick access. While on the back, it has a Thunderbolt 3 downstream port that supports data transfers at up to 4Gbps, 5K video output at 60Hz, and 15W charging, a dedicated passthrough charging port that supports 85W power output, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for a wired internet connection.

The Anker 577 is compatible with all Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks featuring a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port. However, you will face some limitations with Apple M1 MacBooks, as they only support single monitor output. Despite that, it's a great buy for all users who want a compact dock that offers a wide array of ports to connect peripherals, external storage, displays, and more. Fortunately, the dock comes with a 180W charging brick, ensuring you don't face any power issues while connecting multiple devices simultaneously.

