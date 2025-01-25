Anker 577 Thunderbolt dock $160 $229 Save $69 If you want a slightly more reasonable docking station, the Anker 577 is another great option with an all-metal premium build and plenty of ports. It's much cheaper than the previous model, but it still has HDMI, a Thunderbolt downstream port, Ethernet, 85W charging support, and more. $160 at Amazon

Docking stations can be a great way to expand the capabilities of the devices you already own. While docking stations are usually paired up with laptops, you can also use them for tablets, PC gaming handhelds, and smartphones as well. Of course, if you've been on the hunt for one, chances are, you've seen how pricey they can be.

Luckily, we've spotted a great deal on an Anker model with good ratings and a price that's even better. For a limited time, you can score the Anker 577 docking station for its lowest price, with a discount that knocks 30% off, bringing it down to just $160. The only catch is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deal.

What's great about the Anker 577 docking station?

When it comes to a docking station, the most important part is going to be the port selection. With this model, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-C, four USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, an SD and microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For the most part, a pretty good variety, and you also get USB-C charging up to 85W, which means you can top up pretty much any device with this docking station. Most important though, is that you'll be able to output to monitors as well.

The Thunderbolt 3 ports support up to 5K at 60Hz, while the HDMI port can deliver 4K at 60Hz. You can choose to use one at a time, or use both ports to output to two monitors at one time. For the most part, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here.

And since this is an Anker product, you're also going to get a pretty good warranty as well. The Anker 577 docking station is covered by an 18-month warranty should any defects pop up. Overall, we think this is a pretty good deal. Just make sure to get it at its discounted price of $160.