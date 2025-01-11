Your changes have been saved Anker Prime Charger $60 $86 Save $26 A sleek charging station with six USB ports. Not only are you getting plenty of connectivity, but there's also lots of power, with up to 200W total. $60 at Amazon

This is the charging station you need if you're looking to completely declutter your current setup. Not only does it feature six USB ports, it also delivers plenty of power with up to 200W total. That means you can easily charge up pretty much anything out on the market right now, whether that's laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even smaller accessories.

And if you ever need to charge those devices all at once, that's also an option. This Anker charging station is usually priced at $86, but if you're quick, you can pick one up for a good price because it's now 31% off, down to just $60 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker charging station?

Source: Anker

To keep things simple, Anker's built this charging station with all the charging ports on the front. You get a total of six USB, with four USB-C and two USB-A ports. As far as maximum charging performance, the USB-C ports can reach up to 100W, while the USB-A can peak at 22.5W.

So, if you're looking to prioritize charging speeds, then it'll be best to plug in just one device at a time. Of course, you can always use all six ports at once, if you need to, and even then you still get pretty good charging speeds with 65W max output on USB-C.

In addition to great charging, the device also has a variety of safety technologies in place in order to ensure that you and your devices will stay protected. Anker even offers a 24-month warranty just in case something goes wrong. Overall, this is a great charging station for the money.

Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale, because it's absolutely worth it if you're trying to declutter your home or office. You'll want to make sure to invest in some good USB cables in order to take full advantage of the enhanced charging speeds.