USB-C hubs are a great way to go if you're looking for a simple and easy way to expand the ports on your laptop or similar device, without adding a lot of bulk. While there are many great choices to choose from, we think this one from Anker really hits the mark. For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can score a fantastic 50% discount on this Anker PowerExpand hub that brings the price down to just $12.50.

What's great about the Anker PowerExpand hub?

Perhaps the most important part about any USB hub is going to be the port selection. If you don't have a good set of ports that fits your needs, then the hub is going to be useless when it comes to your daily needs. We think that the Anker PowerExpand does a pretty good job here, offering ports that most people can find use of.

You get one HDMI, an SD card slot, a USB-C, two USB-A and a 3.5mm audio jack. The good news here is that the USB-C port does support passthrough, which means you can plug in an adapter to the port and have it charge up your laptop or similar device, making things a bit more seamless.

As far as compatibility, you can use this device with a Windows or Mac, and also ChromeOS and mobile devices like iOS and Android. Overall, not too bad here, especially at its current price, which sits at just $12.50. Just be sure you're an Amazon Prime member, and you're signed in, or you won't see the price. This is the lowest price we've seen on this so you'll want to act quickly.