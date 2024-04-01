Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub $20 $40 Save $20 A compact USB hub with plenty of ports and supports 100W of passthrough charging, making it the perfect accessory for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. $20 at Amazon

USB hubs are a great way to expand the capabilities of your devices, adding a wide variety of new port options in a slim and compact package. Whether you're looking to expand the port selection on your laptop, tablet, or smartphone, this Anker 6-in-1 USB-C hub is going to be a great option, especially now that it's 50% off, dropping the price down to just $19.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 553 USB-C hub?

The key highlight here is going to be the price, but Anker is known for making great accessories and this one is no different. The 6-in-1 USB-C hub is light and compact, but still offers plenty of features. When it comes to expansion, you're looking at two USB-A ports, along with an HDMI port, USB-C, 3.5 audio jack, and SD card slot.

What's great about this simple setup is that the USB-C hub has a power passthrough up to 100W, which means you'll be able to power all your devices using this USB-C hub so long as you have a compatible charger. In addition, the HDMI port can be used to expand out to a monitor or TV, creating more screen real estate when necessary.

As stated before, while this can be used for a laptop, it can also be connected to any USB-C device, which makes it an extremely versatile tool. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this device if you're looking for an easy way to expand your setup. And at its current price, you're getting an absolute steal with this one, coming in at just $19.99 for a limited time.