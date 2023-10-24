Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip $13 $20 Save $7 This is a lightweight ring holder that can double as a kickstand when needed. The phone grip can work with iPhone and Android smartphones, although, for the latter, you will need to purchase a magnetic adapter. You can buy it in four exciting colors and it's now on sale for just $13 for a limited time. $13 at Amazon

Anker is known for making some excellent accessories, with the brand's lineup consisting of chargers, power banks, mounts, cables, personal audio equipment, and more. The company has a built a brand that people can trust, and best of all, offers its products at affordable prices. With that said, we've found an irresistible deal on Anker's lightweight magnetic ring holder that can also double as a phone stand.

This ring holder comes in three different colors and easily attaches to the back of iPhones or Android smartphones with magnetic adapters. It's a convenient accessory and while it usually comes priced at $20, right now, for a limited time, you can score 36% off, dropping the price down to just $13. So if you've been looking for an accessory that makes your phone easier to hold, this is going to be it.

As far as the specifics, the magnetic phone grip can accept up to 800 grams, which means it can pretty much handle any phone you throw at it. And while it's compatible with most recently released iPhones, it can also be used with Android smartphones as well. Just make sure to purchase a magnetic adapter so that the holder can connect properly.

If all of that wasn't enough, you get a long 24-month warranty for the product just in case you experience any issues. So if you've been looking for a phone holder that's going to offer some versatility, this is going to be it. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale to save.