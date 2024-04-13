Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip Use code "ANKER9125A" at checkout $36 $60 Save $24 This is the best compact power strip that you'll find on the market. Not only is it super compact, but it also comes with a variety of different ports that makes it extremely versatile. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $35.99 for a limited time. $36 at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best charging accessories you can buy in 2024, but this compact power strip has to be one of its better devices, offering a wealth of ports in a small and portable size. While this device is great for travel, it's also nice to have if you're trying to clear up some clutter at home or in the office.

This power strip usually comes priced at $59.99 but can now be had for far less, with a price drop that brings it down to $43.99 for a limited time. While this discount is pretty good, knocking 27% off, you can get an even better price if you use the discount code "ANKER9125A" at checkout. This code will drop the price down to $35.99, which is the lowest we've ever seen, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Anker 615 GanPrime power strip?

Despite its small size, the Anker 615 power strip comes with plenty of ports with two AC outlets, two USB-C, and one USB-A port. The USB-C port is quite powerful, with the ability to provide up to 65W, which is plenty enough to charge smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. In addition, you get excellent protection for your devices while charging thanks to Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology.

If all of that wasn't enough, then the brand's 24-month warranty should provide some peace of mind, just in case you encounter any issues with the product down the line. With all that said, you're getting a fantastic bargain on this power strip that now comes in at its lowest price ever at $35.99. Just make sure you enter the code "ANKER9125A" during check out to take advantage of the savings.