Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip $40 $70 Save $30 A compact charging station that offers plenty of ports and is perfect for travel. Right now, it has dropped to its lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to buy if you've been looking to upgrade your power strips. $40 at Amazon

If you're looking to replace all your chargers with something that's small, versatile, and powerful — then this Anker 615 GaNPrime charging station is going to be just for you. While it doesn't look like much, it packs quite a punch, with five ports and up to 65W of charging power.

While it can be a little pricey, normally coming in at $69.99, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 43% off for a limited time. Of course, since it's coming from Amazon, you're going to be getting quick shipping and easy returns. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.

What's great about the Anker 615 GanPrime power strip?

Power strips are good, but they usually aren't so great when it comes to reducing cable clutter. This Anker charging station offers everything you need to charge all the latest devices, like smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. You get a good mix of ports here, like two AC outlets, along with two USB-C and one USB-A port.

Of course, the AC outlets are going to be great for products that can't be charged via USB, and the USB-C ports are going to offer up to 65W of power, which, as mentioned before, can be used to charge even larger devices like compatible laptops. Best of all, you get all of this in a compact size that makes this device perfect for when you're traveling or on the go.

Anker also has various protection in place, like its own ActiveShield 2.0 technology that can monitor the health of the charger to ensure that everything is working according to its specifications. Furthermore, the brand also offers a long 24-month warranty that can be used in the event that something does go wrong.

Overall, this is a solid charger that really does offer a lot of bang for the buck. So get it while you can, because at 43% off, it really is an absolute steal.