When it comes to the iPhone, there's an overwhelming amount of accessories that you can buy. But if you're looking for some of the best charging accessories, Anker's going to be one of the top companies to go with, offering a wide selection of reliable products. While some of its items can be a little pricey, we've found a great deal on Anker's 621 Magnetic Battery, knocking 50% off its retail price, and bringing it down to just $30 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery?

The Anker 621 Magnetic Battery offers 5,000mAh of power, providing enough charge to top up an iPhone Pro Max, Pro, or regular iPhone. What really sets this battery apart from others is its ability to snap onto the back of compatible iPhones magnetically. Once you attach the battery, your phone will begin to charge instantly. Since the battery is compact and light, that means you can still use your phone while the device is recharging, and best of all you don't have to bring out any cables.

Why buy the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery?

Anker is known for making excellent accessory products and has a great reputation when it comes to quality and price. While there are many other different battery banks out there, the Anker 621 is one of the very few that can magnetically attach to the back of the iPhone and recharge it. While you can go with Apple's version, it costs $99, which is quite a bit. Anker offers more battery capacity at a more affordable price. And now, during this limited-time promotion, you can buy this power bank for just $30 — which is an absolute steal so get it while you can.